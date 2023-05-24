Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law that is designed to stop the rampant rash of catalytic converter thefts in our state.

The new law requires junkyards and scrap metal businesses to obtain vehicle identification and documentation before purchasing used catalytic converters. There are laws against murder, burglary, bank robbery, etc., but crooks still do what they do.

This law aims to cut off the source of income for criminals looking to cash in on their stolen merchandise. The reason that the cat converters are so valuable is the precious metals that they contain, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Last week we received an alert on the Neighbors Ring Doorbell app showing the actual theft of a catalytic converter caught on a camera at 5:30 in the morning in Mt. Laurel. You can find the video at this link.

You can see an expensive compact SUV pull up and take what is presumed to be a hydraulic jack out of the back. They quickly get to work using an electric saw and remove the catalytic converter.

It's yet to be seen if these thieves will get around the law by selling them out of state or finding a scrap metal yard or junkyard that will look the other way. Only time will tell. In the meantime, these are the most popular cars targeted for their cat converters according to Car and Driver.

Ford F-series

Honda Accord

Toyota Prius

Honda CR-V

Ford Explorer

Ford Econoline/E-Series

Chevy Equinox

Chevy Silverado

Toyota Tacoma

Chevy Cruze

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

