The “Boss” said as much if President Donald Trump wins re-election. Saying that he’s gonna head out to Australia! I think it’s about time.

Although I like Bruce’s music style and Jersey shore roots, he’s been an outspoken ass when it comes to politics and law enforcement in recent years. What put it over the top for me, and caused me to turn the station anytime Bruce was playing, was his interview with Rolling Stone magazine about Black Lives Matter representing the “chickens coming home to roost” for America and law enforcement. Now he’s saying that if Trump wins, he’s gettin’ out!

Do you think he’s serious? Will you miss him if he leaves?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.