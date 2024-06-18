Will America ban gas powered cars?

My good friends at the New Jersey Business and Industry Association are pushing back on behalf of small businesses, employees, and consumers.

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, NJBIA and some local leaders will gather to express their opposition to the latest proposals from the federal and state governments to ban gas cars by 2035.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

NJBIA's Deputy Chief of Government Affairs, Ray Cantor, joined me on air to discuss the bans and the all-out war on fossil fuels.

Not only are these bans a crushing blow to consumers, driving up costs and potentially sinking many families into debt, but the move toward EVs fuels China's economy as they dominate the global supply chain for EVs, batteries, and minerals.

The state government in New Jersey is using the governor's "Energy Master Plan" as a guide to impose rules on the sale of gas cars, bringing the number to ZERO by 2035.

Canva Canva loading...

The federal government through the EPA is pushing for stringent regulations on emissions to effectively make it impossible to have a gas car. The good news is that these rules can be challenged and overturned by the "Congressional Review Act.".

Let's see if Congress has the guts to act. And let's see how our NJ members vote.

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈