Wildwoods Food & Music Festival: Free and fun for everyone in NJ

This time of year, New Jersey is the backdrop for great festivals and food offerings. Such is the case as The Wildwoods play host to its annual Food & Music Festival on Sunday, October 8th.

I enjoy the Wildwoods especially after the summer crowds are gone and you can enjoy all that they have to offer. Hosted by The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, the Food & Music Festival will be filled with musical performances by Animal House, a band that will get you dancing and grooving to some great tunes. Also performing will be 99 Reasons and Basic Cable, which is an 80’s tribute band.

The music is covered, and the food choices will be plenty, they promise your palate will be treated to many sweet and savory choices. If you love pies, there is a pie-eating contest too!

They have craft vendors and a great area dedicated to kids “The Kids Korner” that will be open from noon to 5 p.m. the day of the festival. Kids can paint pumpkins, play games, and enjoy the inflatable bounce houses.

This is a great family event with many family-friendly activities and the best part of all it’s FREE thanks to the Chamber for picking up the tab.

The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be in the center of downtown Wildwood on Pacific Avenue between Oak and Schellenger Avenues.

If it’s one thing that the Wildwoods know how to do, they know how to have fun. If you have the time, you and your family can enjoy a free day of fun and entertainment. For more information, you can log on to the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce at www.gwcoc.org or give them a call at (609) 729-4000.

