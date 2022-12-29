Wildly popular NJ burger joint is opening a second location

I am a big fan of burgers and one of the best in New Jersey can be found at Burger 25 in Toms River (my personal favorite is #7, the Habanero Burger).

Coming this summer, there will be a second location to satisfy your burger craving as they are opening a new Burger 25 on Long Beach Island.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 25, they announced that they will be expanding to Ship Bottom.

Burger 25 is owned and operated by Steve and Denise Vetter (and family); Denise told APP.com that expanding to LBI was a natural decision.

"We always loved going to Long Beach Island. It's a great place with lots of traffic because a lot of people vacation there. And the restaurant is one minute and forty seconds from the Causeway bridge on the right-hand side. We timed it.”

The Buff Burger

Burger 25 opened in Toms River in 2013 and was an immediate hit; they outgrew their first location have moved to larger digs on Rte. 37E, also in Toms River.

The menu features 25 burgers, some of which are permanent and some of which are limited-run specials.

Classic Cheeseburger (double)

The Reef and Beef (We take our Angus Beef Patty, top it with melted pepper-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, and add crispy rock shrimp tossed in Xina's Spicy Gochujang sauce, all in between a Martins Famous Potato Bun).

The Brew House Burger

The Kick’n Chicken

They also have wraps, waffle fries, Boardwalk fries (disco variety available), shakes and floats.

The A-1 Bleu Burger

While the new Ship Bottom location will be open year-round, the exact hours (both summer and off-season) have not been determined yet, nor has the official opening date.

