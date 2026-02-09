One brave New Jersey boy, one final fight, and a family that needs us

In 2024, I joined my friend Martino Cartier on stage in Atlantic City to help kids with cancer and help women battling cancer with high end wigs as they go through chemotherapy.

The charity was started by Martino 15 years ago and now helping more than 25,000 women each year.

The group also focuses on granting wishes to young people who are battling terrible diseases, as every year 30,000 children are newly diagnosed with cancer.

It's been an honor to co-host and emcee some of these important events.

The event in 2024 was the "A Night of Wigs and Wishes Gala" where we honored and granted wishes for the brave little boy named Rashan.

He is battling brain cancer and wow, was it emotional to be on stage with him and his family, we even played mini golf on stage

And yes, Rashan outplayed me.

Photo via Wigs & Wishes Photo via Wigs & Wishes loading...

Martino updates us on the condition and progress of the people helped by the organization, and in this case the news is bad.

Rashan's cancer is aggressive and he's been moved to hospice, where doctors have given him 24-48 hours from this writing to live.

Our hearts break for his family and they have asked us for help. The cost of a funeral is outrageous as many of us know, so we're asking our listeners to help if they can.

Please visit wigsandwishes.org to help this family through the hardest trial they have ever faced.

Escape to Serenity in New Jersey: Discover These Charming Bed and Breakfasts Here is a list of the best bed and breakfast spots in 16 NJ counties. (Note: After a long, extensive search, there are no notable B&Bs in Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, and Middlesex counties). Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈