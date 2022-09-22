Why we’re so happy living in New Jersey (Opinion)
Are you happy living in New Jersey?
I am and could never see myself leaving. Despite the survey that says more people are leaving New Jersey than are moving in, those that are living here are quite happy. In fact, according to WalletHub, New Jersey came in fifth of the 2022 most happiest states to live in.
We were behind Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, and Utah. According to WalletHub, we have the lowest suicide rate in the nation, we also ranked second in the work environment category. It has the third lowest separation and divorce rate in the United States and it has the fifth lowest share of adult depression.
But happiness in New Jersey is so much more than statistics or a survey. New Jersey is one of the few states in the Union where you can have it all.
You get all four seasons. You get the colors changing on the trees in the fall. We've got an incredible shoreline with the best beaches, each different from the others. We've got mountains, farms, tomatoes, corn and blueberries.
We've got incredible diversity, which gives us the best food no matter what you're craving.
Our music scene is second to none especially when you think about all the great singers who have come out of here like Frank Sinatra, Franke Valli, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi just to name a few.
I could go on and on, but why should I take up all the space? I polled my social media following as well as my New Jersey 101.5 radio audience asking "What makes you happy living in New Jersey?"
Jerry Rubino
Living close to NYC but not IN NYC
Lenny DePiano
The music scene. As a working musician, there aren’t many other states where you can get booked a year out and make decent money … Most other states are ‘Pay to Play situations… Aside from that retiring in NJ and living comfortably (unless you’re a 6 or 7-figure income person) is impossible.
Anthony Barberio
The fact New York’s football teams actually play here
Cindy Zwicker
Being near water where ever you are in South Jersey! The shopping the restaurants and yes the sound of seagulls.
Eric Barash
The best vacation destination anywhere is Beach Haven.
Justin Morris
Shore
Chrissy Bigs
The food !! We have lived in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Tennessee and Virginia nothing beats NJ food. My coworker is going to AC for a convention I told him you need to have bagel and pizza you will be spoiled
Annette Georgios
Location. Not far from the beach. NY. And Philly.
Nancy Fecca
Not having to worry about where I am going to park my car! Moved from South Philly where you could get blocked in by double parkers.
James Kellerman
New jersey is honestly one of the nicest places to live. But it's unaffordable for most people.
Jonathan Newman
The beach and ocean in AC.
Bill Kress
Great diversity!
Judie Duncan
Living in Woodstown! Small town living at its finest!
Russell Souders
Not having to pay the bridge tolls to get to it...
