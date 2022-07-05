Moving site says people are still fleeing New Jersey

Take it for what it’s worth, as a lot of the data come from internet searches, but, according to a moving website, MoveBuddha, more people are leaving New Jersey than are moving in.

I know what you’re saying, “Didn’t we gain population in the last census?” and, yes, we did.

That was fueled by an increase in the number of foreign born residents; when it comes to moving trends domestically, we have more people moving to other states than people from other states moving in.

New Jersey is fourth when it comes to residents leaving for other states.

MoveBuddha.com analyzed 240 thousand search queries about interstate moves, and by that metric, New Jersey is the worst. Three times more people are looking to move out than move in. In Trenton alone, there are twice as many searches for outbound moves than there are for inbound.

The survey also addresses where ex-New Jerseyans (and their money) go; Florida is the #1 destination for people fleeing the state. New Jersey also lost more income to Florida than any other state.

Interestingly, while California and Texas are second and third for most moves, when it comes to lost income, New York and Pennsylvania are numbers 2 and 3, indicating some wealthier departees want to stay close to the Garden State.

MoveBuddha says that the single most popular destination for exiting New Jerseyans is Naples, Florida, followed by Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, Tampa, Dallas, Austin, TX, NYC, Jacksonville, FL, and Atlanta, GA.

The study also examines population declines in New Jersey’s big, medium, and small cities and can be found here.

