Airplane hijinx notwithstanding, Odell Beckham Jr. will soon be making a decision on which team he will settle down and play for.

The wide receiver who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl last February and has been cleared to play again will visit the New York Giants on Thursday. He will also visit the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. He should choose the Giants and here's why.

If Beckham were looking simply to win a Super Bowl this year then Dallas who is openly over the top recruiting him or Buffalo would be a perfect choice. But from listening to what comes out of the Beckham camp, he's looking for a place to settle down and sign long-term. He's looking for stability in the organization and if there's one thing the giants offer it's that.

First off, let's eliminate Buffalo. Can you really see Beckham settling there? No offense to the Buffalonians if that's what they're called, but Beckham needs to be where the action is and that's on the other side of the state in the land known as the Big Apple.

Going to Dallas would find Beckham in "Jerry's World". The only world Odell wants o to be in is his own. He's very good at being the center of attention as Art Stapleton tweets:

Odell Beckham Jr. is made for New York. Although he'll play and possibly live in New Jersey, it's New York where he has the best chance to advance his brand both during and after football. Unless something's changed, he maintains a great relationship with John Mara. Last year they were texting each other. Mara was also reluctant to trade Beckham as he told Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.

Of course, it was Dave Gettleman who traded Beckham and ended with Dexter Lawrence and Oshane Ximines as well as the departed Jabril Peppers. But Gettleman is not here anymore and Joe Shoen who replaced him is interested but playing it close to the vest.

Beckham also has a great relationship with Saquon Barkley whom the Giants are looking to resign next year. Perhaps those overtures made to team Barkley during the bye have something to do with Odell coming too.

In Dallas, Beckham would be competing for attention with receivers Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallop. With the Giants, Beckham would be the guy. He loved that the last time he was here and he'll love it, even more, when the Giants are winning, especially if he's the reason and if he comes, he will be.

Beckham's return to the Giants where he played from 2014-2018 would be unfinished business. He never should have been traded and I think deep down both he and ownership know that. He would be the proven weapon Daniel Jones or whoever the quarterback is, so desperately needs. For Beckham, being needed is a big deal. None of the three teams needs him more than the Giants.

If Beckham is looking for a quick title, I'd say go to Dallas, but if he's looking for an investment with a team that is building to win for the long term in a place where he could advance his brand long after football is over which is something you think about as you hit 30 with a son to raise. Then the Giants are a perfect choice.

