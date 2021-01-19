I can’t even tell you how many times I have heard that Inauguration Day is going to bring some sort of chaos. People are freaking out, and expecting violence, death and distraction. There is actual fear in the air. I visited the doctor yesterday. He said that people were canceling appointments for Wednesday left and right. Some businesses are hiring extra security. Not to mention the lunacy that is going on in Washington DC right now.

I don’t blame people for being afraid. The way the Capitol incident was portrayed in the mainstream media, you would’ve thought it was another 9/11. People called it “the worst day in American history.” Come on, people. It was a horrible day. It was very wrong and scary, but if you sit down to think about it you will realize that this was a small group of people compared to the much larger number of people who showed up there to actually participate in a peaceful protest.

If you look at it compared to the BLM protests all summer, you will see that is much less frightening. In fact, statistically, your chances of being harmed, or even inconvenienced on Inauguration Day are much less than they were throughout the summer at the various “peaceful protests.” The main difference is this: YOU are not the target of protesters’ ire. The people who stormed the the Capitol building were angry at the government. The people who protested all summer were angry at EVERYONE.

Look, I don’t have a crystal ball. Anything can happen. There are idiots out there on both sides of the political spectrum. But if you didn’t worry about violence during the infamous “peaceful protests” all summer, then don’t worry about this. Historically, angry democrats have participated in significantly more political violence than angry republicans. You just won’t know that If you get your news from the mainstream media.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.