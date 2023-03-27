Why New Jersey public school enrollment is dropping

It's a cesspool, period full stop, as Gov. Murphy would say. Of course, not all public schools are a trainwreck and there are some amazing, dedicated people doing great work in our public schools.

Teachers there especially deserve tremendous credit, but enrollment is down significantly in New Jersey public schools. During the pandemic parents got a closer look and what's happening and what's not happening in their public schools.

Mask mandates and COVID restrictions were part of the frustration for many parents. They got to see a lot of the failings that are manifested in a unionized government-run entity. It's never a model for efficiency or excellence. More and more parents in New Jersey and around the country are seeking better, safer ways to educate their kids.

A friend recently retired after 30-plus years at a local Central Jersey high school. His original plan was to stay for five more years, but from what he saw in how public school has devolved in just the last few years, he had to leave. From weekly fights in the classrooms, cafeteria and hallways, to the insane policies, to apathetic kids, to overbearing parents, it's almost impossible for teachers to stick it out much longer.

This past weekend I had the pleasure of being MC for a fundraiser at my alma mater, Holy Cross Preparatory Academy. When I went there it was just Holy Cross High School.

Five years ago the Diocese of Trenton pulled funding from the school. Some very dedicated parents and alumni got together to save the regional Catholic school. Through their hard work, they've not only kept the school open but enrollment has increased by 20%.

In speaking to some of the parents and teachers there, it was obvious they were more than happy with what goes on at their school. It takes sacrifice from the parents to come up with the tuition after paying the highest property taxes in the nation, most of which go toward public schools.

It also takes sacrifice from the teachers and staff that don't get the kind of pay and benefits they would if they worked in a public school.

What both parents, staff and students do get is a sense of belonging in a family atmosphere and a solid education. They may not have all of the state-of-the-art bells and whistles you'll see in many public schools in New Jersey, but what they do have is a special educational environment that is priceless.

I'm extremely proud to have gone to that school and equally proud and thrilled to do anything I can to make sure that school is around for future generations.

Holy Cross has been around for 65 years, the last five of which they've been on their own. We're happy to report they're thriving, but it's always an effort to keep it going. They are having a 65 & 5-year anniversary fundraising party on May 13th at the high school in Delran New Jersey. We all feel very fortunate and proud to have gone to that school and want to make sure that opportunity is there for kids in our area for many years to come.

