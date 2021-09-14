Why New Jersey boat sales are off the charts

Last weekend a friend and I went to the Atlantic City In-Water Boat Show. It's an annual even that draws thousands to the AC Marina to check out and board boats that most of us can't afford, but somebody is buying them. And buying them in record numbers.

Boat manufacturers can't keep up with the demand and orders are several months if not a year out.

During the pandemic people were looking for activities they could do in their own circle or family. So "let's buy a boat!" Subsequently used boats are at a premium as well.

Knowing we weren't going to buy a boat, we decided to see what we're missing out on this past Sunday at the AC boat show.

The 2021 Atlantic City In-Water Boat Show

One of the vendors there told me to look for the glut of used boats on the market in about three years. That's either when we'll get back to more normal life or when people realize boats are also expensive to keep.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.