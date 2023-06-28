The governor and first lady were out and about this past weekend. They were in Newark for the Ironbound Arts on Ferry Street Festival. You can see many pictures on Twitter and Facebook. He is wearing a seriously wrinkled pink shirt that looks like it came from Goodwill.

I am not a fashionista, nor do I care what people wear or how they dress wherever they are as long as they’re respectful.

But our governor, when he is dressed casually for a community function, intentionally dresses down and looks slovenly.

Now of course, if you’re worth $80 million you can afford nice clothes and I’m sure his suits are of the finest quality. But when he’s at these community gatherings, he wants to portray an image of the “every man,“ which he certainly is not.

He cannot relate to the average person in any way, shape or form. He tries to give the appearance of a folksy, compassionate public servant, but he is an uber-wealthy power-hungry autocrat with one thing in mind: The next step!

We have always known from the beginning that New Jersey was just a stepping stone and a training ground for his future political career.

So, if you see him out and about on weekends at a community event, don’t be critical or judgmental of his slovenly attire. He’s just like you and me! He’s one of us! He’s just a regular guy! You know one of us. Period full stop, as he likes to say.

