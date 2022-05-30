Welcome to summer at the Jersey Shore. That time of year when our roads get clogged and people get loud.

It's also that time of year when we feel like sardines walking along the boardwalks. I know it doesn't sound that great at first, but it really isn't all that bad.

Many people visit from all over to take advantage of our beautiful beaches and experience everything the Jersey Shore has to offer. But there is a particular type of people that tend to visit more than any other group.

Let's first start off with our Northern New Jersey friends, as well as our friends from around New York City. This first group of fine folks is commonly referred to as Benny's. But of course, if you're from the Jersey Shore, you already knew this.

Benny's can span all along the coast but are most commonly found along with the northern and central parts of the shore. They can, however, also be found further south on Long Beach Island. But beyond that, they tend to thin out.

One reason LBI tends to be unique with our summer tourists is that you'll also find another group of visitors that also frequent our beaches during the summer. Say hello to the Shoobie.

Shoobies come from a completely different region from Benny's. Instead of the Big Apple, Shoobies originate from the City of Brotherly Love. Shoobies live around the Philadelphia region and tend to prefer the southern Jersey Shore between LBI to Cape May.

These two groups combined completely take over the Jersey Shore. But as frustrating as they can be, we also need to make sure we embrace them.

