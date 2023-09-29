Why is NJ considering delivering weed to your door?

Yes, the state is making preparations to allow legal weed dispensaries to deliver cannabis right to your door. We get everything else from groceries to take-out food to everything else under the sun.

Soon you will be able to put in your order online and get your weed delivered right to your front door, kind of like your dealer does now.

Hmmm. Could it be that the state is not getting the tax revenue that it had hoped for and needs to expand its market?

The state only legalized weed to feed the beast, that is state government. THEY WANT THE TAX MONEY!!! They're like the mafia and the foot soldiers are the dispensaries.

The dispensaries are not bringing in the required dough and getting enough vig to the mob bosses who are the government.

We talk with our listeners about once a month to see if they're going to the dispensaries or if are they still getting their cannabis on the street.

The majority are still using their regular dealer because the price is too high at the dispensaries. Plus, their dealer comes to them. Convenience + lower price = stick with the dealer.

So, the state figures, if we bring it to their door, we'll increase sales and get the tax money we need to feed the beast aka, the bloated New Jersey government bureaucracy.

The state is far worse than your dealer. Your dealer is probably using the money he makes to pay his mortgage and other bills. The state is using the money to continue to feed the machine that keeps taking your money and your liberty.

