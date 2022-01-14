Why freeze this weekend? NJ offers these fun virtual activities

New Jersey is just way too cold for my liking right now, leaving me torn with the decision to either stay home and be bored or go outside and freeze to death.

Luckily, neither of those things will be occurring this weekend, as there are plenty of online virtual activities to tune into. If you are looking to stay occupied at home and maybe make a couple of new friends, check out these virtual activities happening this weekend.

The first activity is a virtual Mixology class led by Great Cocktails. The class is occurring Friday, Jan. 14, from 9-11 p.m., and is a fun and easy way to learn how to make cocktails.

The needed ingredients will be listed and explained before the class, and throughout the session, you will learn what makes each ingredient unique and meaningful. The recipes can also be made into mocktails so the class is as family-friendly as you want it to be!

If you’re struggling with adapting to the vegan lifestyle, or even if you’re just curious, there’s a Vegan For Beginners workshop on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 5-6 p.m. The workshop will involve a Q&A, live tips and optional cooking if you want to follow along.

This is a great and fun way to learn the ways in which veganism is actually affecting and changing your body.

And Who doesn’t love comedy from the comfort of your own home? Henry Cruz is having an evening of comedy with comedians all across the globe and it’s expected to be a night of many laughs.

It’s occurring Saturday, Jan. 15, from 3-4 pm, and you won’t want to miss it!

On Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2 pm, there will be a virtual panel of monumental voices hosted by the Newark Museum of Art. If you have any interest in how activism takes form in art, specifically relating to MLK day coming up, this is a cool event to check out.

And finally, if you are interested in learning to make some fun winter meals, spend Jan. 17th from 6-6:30 pm, making a tortellini bean soup. Vaibhavi Talati is a South Asian Inspired Food Blogger and will be guiding you through the cooking process.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: