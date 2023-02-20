Why does this NJ town STILL have Christmas lights up?

If you thought this was going to be a heartwarming story about some New Jersey town that kept its Christmas lights up for a sick child coming home from a hospital or a soldier coming home from overseas, you’re wrong. Everyone loves a touching human interest piece. This ain’t of them. If that were the case the headline wouldn’t end with a question mark.

I’m generally wondering why, because I don’t know. My neighborhood in Flemington enjoys Christmas for sure. There’s the annual Christmas Parade down Main Street just a block away. We’re into the holidays.

But some people here are reeeeally into it. It’s been 8 weeks. It’s after Valentine’s Day already. So why is this tree still on?

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

And yes I looked for packages piled up on the porch and sniffed for any unpleasant smells coming from the home but that wasn’t it.

Surely by February 19 this had to be an aberration. Not quite. Just down the street on the opposite side is this snowman.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

"Hey, I enjoy less money in my bank account and making higher profits for the electric company as much as the next guy!" said no one ever.

So I don't get it.

Then right around the corner is this other house.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

What in kilowatt is happening? Did these folks lose a Best Decorated House contest and are now holding out for Most Tenacious?

Hey look, it's their property. I don't want to impose rules like some condo associations do with dates by which decorations must come down. I'm just saying for me too much of a season makes it a bit less special. Same reason I don't like Christmas displays in stores before Halloween is even here.

If it makes the Griswolds happy more power to 'em. I'm sure they'll be down by Father's Day. When there will be 189 days until Christmas.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022