Why do some NJ drivers do this in the rain?

We are in summer thunderstorm season. You may have been caught driving on a highway or interstate in New Jersey during one of these heavy downpours. It’s always baffled me why some people choose to put their flashers on during a heavy rain.

If you’re pulled over, then it makes some sense. Some people actually pull over under an overpass and wait out the rain. Not a bad idea.

Some people move to the right and go slow because they’re afraid they can’t manage the driving in heavy rain. Then again some people move over to the right lane and put their flashers on while driving slowly.

Still not the best move but somewhat acceptable since you are in the slow lane and are showing the world you are going slower than normal.

The only extra things you should be turning on when it’s raining especially raining heavily, are your headlights, so that your headlights and taillights are clearly visible to the drivers in front of you and behind you. But this person driving in the middle lane with flashers on during a heavy rainstorm shows their incompetence as a driver.

Hopefully, the driver of this car didn’t cause an accident or calamity. But people, please, if you’re going to turn your flashers on while still driving move to the furthest lane to the right.

And when the rain stops call your local driving school and get a lesson, please!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.