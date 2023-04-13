Why did she do it? – NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ 200-foot flames burn nearly 4,000 acres in NJ: Wildfire updates

Containment lines are holding. Smoke will rise from the scene for days.

⬛ Shocking, heartbreaking reason PA mom strangled boy to death, NJ cops say

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead drove to Cape May and and into the ocean off Beach Avenue at Cove Beach after allegedly strangling her son, according to police.

⬛ Top cops charged: One with sex assaults, another with cover-up

"The badge doesn't make you untouchable, and your office does not give you a right to act with impunity," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

⬛ NJ courts have ended school strikes before — what about Rutgers?

Rutgers has not sought a court order to get 9,000 striking faculty members off the picket lines at the request of Gov. Phil Murphy.

⬛ Homeless after fire, woman drove pickup stuffed with dying pets

Dogs running around the parking lot of a Sussex County shopping center and a strong odor drew attention to a Chevrolet Silverado stuffed with live and dead dogs and cats on Monday.

