Shocking, heartbreaking reason PA mom strangled boy to death, NJ cops say

🔴 Matthew Whitehead was found strangled to death in his Horsham, PA home

🔴 His mother drove to Cape May and left car in the ocean

🔴 A man's belt was found in the SUV

The mother of a boy found strangled to death in his Pennsylvania home Tuesday morning has been charged with first-degree murder.

The dead body of 11-year-old Matthew Whitehead was found by his father Tuesday morning in the master bedroom after his mother had left the house with her vehicle, officials said.

Matthew had been strangled by his mother, Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, as he slept around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said

DiRienzo-Whitehead then drove the Highlander to Cape May, where she drove the car into the ocean off Beach Avenue at Cove Beach. When she could no longer drive the SUV, she got out and walked to Wildwood Crest where police took her into custody.

Map showing Horsham, PA and Cape May, NJ Map showing Horsham, PA and Cape May, NJ (Canva) loading...

Steele said a man's dress belt was found on the floor of the driver's side.

Mom's motivation for murder, officials say

According to court documents obtained by 6 ABC Action News, DiRienzo-Whitehead told police on Seaview Avenue that she knew what she had done. DiRienzo-Whitehead told investigators she did not want her son to grow up with financial problems.

Matthew Whitehead attended Germantown Academy in Fort Washington. The school in a statement obtained by 6 ABC Action News said he was "an extraordinary child with a smile as bright as the sun" and called his death a "devastating tragedy."

DiRienzo-Whitehead is being held in Cape May awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania on first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime charges.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.