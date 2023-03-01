Why can’t we pump our own gas in NJ?!?

Big convenience store chains like QuikCheck, Wawa and Royal Farms have rows and rows of pumps on busy roads in New Jersey.

Many sit idle with orange cones in front of the pumps because these businesses can't find enough people to man them.

These companies, two of which are headquartered out of state (smart), have models for the most efficient and profitable way to sell gas.

That's usually six lanes with two pumps on each side, sometimes more, with as many as 20 pumps.

Why the hell is this the only state where we can't pump our own gas? It's quick and convenient.

Some forward-thinking members of the NJ Legislature, like Declan O'Scanlon, have put forward several bills to make it possible as an OPTION on a TEMPORARY, TRIAL BASIS, and still no movement because Senate President Nick Scutari refuses to put the bill up for a vote.

ONE GUY, acting like a dictator and not a representative of the people of New Jersey holds this up, just like his predecessor.

It's ridiculous. How can we be the ONLY state in the nation that doesn't allow this in 2023 and nobody can do anything about it?!?!

We're not asking for full service to go away. You can still get someone to pump your gas for you, just let the rest of us avoid the stupid wait in line and just freaking get our gas and GO!!!!!!!!!!

