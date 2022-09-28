Who makes the best milkshakes in New Jersey? (Opinion)

When was the last time you had a really great milkshake? The kind that was so smooth and creamy you didn't want to stop drinking it even though it was filling you up so much that you had to stop?

When I heard that Chick-fil-A has just come out with a new fall-flavored milkshake, I thought about all the great milkshakes I have had and now miss. The ones from the milkshake machine that sat on my kitchen counter as a kid. The ones that put air into simple chocolate milk and made you love it even more.

Some fast food milkshakes aren't the same. It's like they just filled a cup with soft ice cream, maybe put a little whipped cream on top and you were good to go. But a great milkshake is so much more than that.

Now I'm not talking smoothies, which the milkshake has given way to in many cases. A great milkshake is not about being good for you, although it probably is. A great milkshake is all about taking you to your happy place.

So where in New Jersey would be your happy place for a great milkshake? I polled my following who spend as much time as humanly possible in their happy place and here is what we've come up with:

Tina Barilla

Burger 25 on Route 37, Toms River. Well worth the wait, so order ahead if your not able to wait.

Va Nessa

Jersey Freeze

Jeffrey Dejais

White Castle

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe

My milkshakes bring all the boys to the yard.... LOL oops that's not what you're asking.

Bordentown Creamery

Jill Zutty

Five Guys

Lucille Marie

McDonald's especially strawberry.

Jimmy Givens

Sandy's Cozy Corner Host/Proprietor Sandy Wehmeyer Dreyer makes the BEST milkshakes… ice cream sundaes AND egg creams!

Laurielle Nagel

Johnny Rocket’s

