I’m shocked at New Jerseyan’s most popular wedding cake flavor

Planning a wedding, especially in the Garden State, can be a near-Herculean task.

You have to find the right venue (that won’t break the bank), flower arrangements, photographers, and what feels like a million other tiny details to make your day special.

One thing that those on the guest list will be talking about well after the evening is done is the food, especially the dessert.

Can you guess which wedding cake flavor is NJ’s favorite?

I have to say, I was pretty surprised by the wedding cake flavor that is the most popular in New Jersey, according to a new study from Modern Gents.

The site analyzed Google search data across the nation to determine which flavors were most appealing, and New Jersey’s isn’t even in the top five.

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Across the U.S. the most searched for flavors are:

1️⃣ White

2️⃣ Chocolate

3️⃣ Coffee

4️⃣ Almond

5️⃣ Strawberry

I don’t mean to “yuck” other people’s “yum” here, but if I went to a wedding and was served strawberry cake I would be very disappointed, but not as disappointed as what our most popular cake is.

The fastest growing flavors across the nation are coffee, yellow, Red Velvet, champagne, and carrot. All of which have had a significant bump in searches so far this year.

None of those, however, is what New Jerseyans are looking for.

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🍋 Lemon is New Jersey’s most popular wedding cake flavor for 2026 🍋

Oh man, what are we doing here? Sure lemon can have its place in desserts but should it really be the cake on one of the biggest days of your life? I’m not so sure about that.

Obviously, what’s most important about the day isn’t the food, it’s about showing your friends and family that you want to spend the rest of your life with your true love.

That said, it kind of feels like when you start the rest of your life with lemon it’s like saying “it can only go up from here!”

Wedding Guest Etiquette: How to Not Be “That Person” This Season Before you clink that champagne glass or hit the dance floor, here’s your friendly little reminder on what to do (and what not to do) as a wedding guest this season.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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