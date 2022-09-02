Who has the best jarred tomato sauce to make a Jersey family dinner?

When I saw this article on jarred tomato sauce, as a red blooded New Jerseyan who has to make his own sauce, I cringed a little.

Most Jersey cooks think it’s sacrilegious to even think of opening a jar of tomato sauce to use on your pasta, lasagna, sausages and peppers or whatever dish that you’re cooking up.

When we were all in the pandemic and staying home with most of our favorite restaurants closed we had the time to make our tomato sauce from scratch.

Now with the busier schedules, school starting and most events in full swing, time to cook and savor the homemade tomato sauce becomes tougher. Some cooks put any dish with tomato sauce on hold until they have more time to make the sauce from scratch.

Well I did break down and taste test some of these brands of sauce and I have to agree with this survey that TastingTable put out.

Here’s a pretty amazing fact: here in the United States we consume over 6 million pounds of pasta each year and many have no choice but to use jarred sauce. So if you’re one of the family members that uses jarred sauce here is TastingTable's from worst to best choices for good jarred tomato sauce. Happy eating.

Tomato sauce pasta brand (Barilla) (Barilla) loading...

12. Barilla

Barilla is a great name for pasta — you know them for their blue box and many varieties of pasta. Barilla pasta has received high marks. Barilla sauce has not. Barilla sauce boasts of no sugar but it tastes like you would go into a diabetic coma from the sweetness of the sauce that it’s unrecognizable as tomato sauce. Stick with Barilla pasta and leave Barilla tomato sauce on the shelf.

11. Ragu

Everybody remembers Ragu sauce. It was a staple in many homes years ago. The sauce was created by a married couple, immigrants from Italy, who started making their sauce out of their house and selling it in 1937. By the 50’s and 60’s Ragu was a staple in most households. The flavor was ok back then but the years have not been kind to the Ragu brand. It has become tasteless and watered down. This is not your mother's Ragu. Stay away from it.

10. Bertolli

TastingTable calls this sauce “watered down ketchup”. I agree. Bertolli spends quite a penny on the label with the fancy writing and gondola making it clear that this is the “real deal”. It is not the real deal it’s a real disappointment. Don’t fall for the branding and advertising of this product.

Tomato sauce brand (Prego) (Prego) loading...

9. Prego

You would think that the second largest selling tomato sauce in the world would be pretty decent and something that you’d want to use on your pasta. It is not. They do use a lot of garlic that will mask the blandness of the sauce. Don’t waste your time on this brand.

8. Cucina Antica

In full transparency I have not tried this sauce, so I will defer to TastingTable's overview of Cucina Antica. They said that you would be happy with this sauce since they use imported tomatos from Southern Italy. While the taste is good the price is not. You’ll pay through the nose at over $23 a jar. Wow! $23 a jar. That’s why this is number 8 on the list.

7. Newman's Own

The Newman’s Own brand has given millions and millions to charity from the sales of their salad dressings, cookies and all products. They are to be commended for such great work in the world community. They shouldn’t be commended for their tomato sauce. I agree with TastingTable, that Newman’s Own Marinara is very bland and unassuming and I wouldn’t want it on my pasta.

Tomato sauce (Classico) (Classico.com) loading...

6. Classico

Finally a sauce that hits on all cylinders. Classico’s tomato and basil sauce is pretty good. The basil in the sauce is prominent and you can taste that with every bite. The jars and design are pretty unassuming but the price is spot on for a good sauce at a great price point. The availability of this sauce at all the big stores also makes for a good product. Try Classico.

5. Trader Joe's

This is a sauce where TastingTable and I differ. They like the Trader Joe’s Vodka Sauce. The Vodka Sauce is ok and totally organic but I don’t like any of the varieties that Trader Joe’s puts out. I’ve had the basic sauce and with basil and to be honest I wasn’t a fan. I wouldn’t waste the money.

4. Whole Foods 365

It’s no surprise that Whole Foods would be closer to the top of the list than the bottom. They have extensive organic based pasta sauces, most of which are ok but the Whole Foods 365 has pretty good flavor since it contains no artificial ingredients. The sauce is also very healthy and isn’t bad for those of you on the keto diet.

(TheMeatballShop.com) (TheMeatballShop.com) loading...

3. The Meatball Shop

I have never tasted the Meatball Shop sauce. Based on the restaurant in New York City that opened up in 2010, TastingTable says that this sauce is very good and that there are a couple of varieties that we should try. I am. The Meatball Shop sauce is available online. I need to try it.

2. Victoria

Good homemade tomato sauce is made from fresh ingredients. Such is the case of Victoria’s sauce which I found to be very tasteful and a nice alternative to making my own sauce. TastingTable says of this sauce “It'll remind you of the sauce your Italian grandmother used to make”.

Tomato sauce (Raos.com) (Raos.com) loading...

1. Rao's Homemade

This is the sauce that I use if I’m in a predicament. It is a great sauce with outstanding flavor. I absolutely agree that this sauce belongs at the top of the list. When you open a jar of Rao’s you’ll notice the texture and thickness of the sauce and the aroma will definitely let you know that you have a great sauce on hand. I’ve used this sauce when I am in a hurry and didn’t have the three- four hours that it takes to make my own sauce to add to the chicken parm, lasagna or other dishes that require a great sauce. This is a big winner. Make it a part of your grocery list.

I know some of you have never used jarred sauce but if you ever find the need use this guide to help you pick a winner for your meal.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious Jersey tomato flatbread This is the best time of year to make use of the abundance of jersey tomatoes while they last.