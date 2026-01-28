The New Jersey Hall of Fame celebrates “The Voice,” New Jersey’s own Whitney Houston, with an official Capstone event honoring her extraordinary chart-breaking career. The event is at the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream in East Rutherford, on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Pat Houston, executor of The Estate of Whitney Houston, will give the opening remarks. Guests can then relive the music, magic, and, of course, her tremendous milestones through an exhibit. Attendees will also enjoy themed giveaways throughout the day. Whitney Houston merchandise will also be available for purchase in the Boardwalk Shop.

AP AP loading...

A fun opportunity is available for guests to perform alongside Whitney Houston on the Karaoke Stage. Guests will perform along with exclusive performance footage of I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) taken from Whitney’s The Concert for a New South Africa, Durban.

In addition, guests will enjoy an exclusive screening of the documentary film: Whitney Houston in Focus, shown at the Jersey Pride Theater.

AP AP loading...

An insight into Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston was born in Newark. After the riots in 1967, the Houston family moved to Doddtown in East Orange.

Whitney Houston was a singer, actor, film producer, and model. She is one of the most awarded performers of all time.

HOUSTON ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Whitney ranked second in 2023 in Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time.

Whitney sold over 220 million records worldwide, she scored 11 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles. She remains the only artist to have seven consecutive singles top the charts, an amazing feat. Her accomplishments are meteoric.

Whitney Houston was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2013. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on her first nomination in 2020. As a result of her nine Grammy Awards out of 25 nominations, she was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and received the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The list of awards and recognition is extensive; this is just a partial list.

AP AP loading...

To be able to experience and relive the music and performance of a legend is exciting and entertaining. I hope that you will enjoy this opportunity at The New Jersey Hall of Fame.

For tickets and more information on this event please follow this link:

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈