New Jersey Hall of Fame celebrates 40 years of Whitney Houston
The New Jersey Hall of Fame celebrates “The Voice,” New Jersey’s own Whitney Houston, with an official Capstone event honoring her extraordinary chart-breaking career. The event is at the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream in East Rutherford, on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Pat Houston, executor of The Estate of Whitney Houston, will give the opening remarks. Guests can then relive the music, magic, and, of course, her tremendous milestones through an exhibit. Attendees will also enjoy themed giveaways throughout the day. Whitney Houston merchandise will also be available for purchase in the Boardwalk Shop.
A fun opportunity is available for guests to perform alongside Whitney Houston on the Karaoke Stage. Guests will perform along with exclusive performance footage of I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) taken from Whitney’s The Concert for a New South Africa, Durban.
In addition, guests will enjoy an exclusive screening of the documentary film: Whitney Houston in Focus, shown at the Jersey Pride Theater.
An insight into Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston was born in Newark. After the riots in 1967, the Houston family moved to Doddtown in East Orange.
Whitney Houston was a singer, actor, film producer, and model. She is one of the most awarded performers of all time.
Whitney ranked second in 2023 in Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time.
Whitney sold over 220 million records worldwide, she scored 11 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles. She remains the only artist to have seven consecutive singles top the charts, an amazing feat. Her accomplishments are meteoric.
Whitney Houston was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2013. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on her first nomination in 2020. As a result of her nine Grammy Awards out of 25 nominations, she was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and received the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The list of awards and recognition is extensive; this is just a partial list.
To be able to experience and relive the music and performance of a legend is exciting and entertaining. I hope that you will enjoy this opportunity at The New Jersey Hall of Fame.
For tickets and more information on this event please follow this link:
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.