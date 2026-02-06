If there's ANY good part of this year's winter, it's that the most delicious fruit is back in grocery stores.

The bitter cold, combined with more snow than it feels like we've had in a decade, has made this year one of the worst winters I can remember.

However, I'm here to tell you there's good news that just may get you through the winter months.

The Sumo orange is back and it's better than ever. Two years ago I wrote about how good these are, and when I saw them in my grocery store again I knew that I had to pick some up.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

If you're not aware, Sumo season is from January till the end of April. If you're unsure what you're looking for in the grocery store, here are the things to look for according to the official Sumo citrus website:

"While some citrus are perfectly round, Sumo Citrus is not. At the stem end, you’ll see a bump, called the Top Knot. All Sumo Citrus will have one!"

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

"Feel the skin. If it’s smooth like a lime, it’s not a Sumo Citrus. You want to look for skin that’s bumpy and textured to make sure you’ve found the right fruit."

The best way to describe them is they're essentially a giant clementine. From the outside, they look like oranges, but when you peel them, the insides look and taste like clementines.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

You can get these until the end of April, and as the months go by, the texture starts to change, and the knot at the top gets more defined. So we're just at the beginning of Sumo season, and you need to get to your local grocery store to get them as soon as possible!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

