Generation feuds have happened since the beginning of time. Everyone says they want what's best for the generation to come, until it's time to act on that. Living at home may help your Gen Z child start out in the real world, but back in your day, you had to move out at 18.

And for the record, when I'm part of an older generation, I'll probably look down at the younger generations, too. I understand that it's just the circle of life.

But we do get on each others nerves quite a bit. Last year I wrote about 10 things Baby Boomers complain about far too much. It was just a little fun poking at those who came before me.

But to return the favor, I figured I'd play team Boomer this week, and look at 10 Gen Z habits that Baby Boomers can't stand. The website cheapism compiled their list of the worst Gen Z habits.

Being part of Gen Z, there are some things I don't agree with, but you may be surprised that I think like a Boomer more than you'd think. I'll stand up for Gen Z if I truly believe they're right, but oftentimes I don't.

So without further ado, here are 10 things Gen Z does that Boomers can't stand.

