The hidden grocery store item in NJ you need, but never get
If you feel like going to the grocery store is a mundane task, you aren't alone. It can feel like a chore, and something you often dread doing.
Especially if you go in without any sort of plan on what you need to get. If you've got a plan, you can usually make the trip as quick and painless as possible.
Well, I recently discovered a new item you absolutely need to have on your list. It's one I bet you have never even heard of before. I had not heard of it until a few weeks ago.
That item is the Sumo Orange. You can find them at your local ShopRite, Giant, Wegmans, Stop & Shop or Whole Foods.
They've got a bit of a unique appearance from the typical orange. They have a bump on the top that essentially looks like a knob. The one pictured below should give you a good idea of what to look for.
As for the taste, think of it as a giant clementine more than an orange. But at the same time, think of the best tasting clementine you have ever had. That's what the sumo will taste like. They are in-season from January to April so you have some time.
And I swear by it too. Oftentimes citrus fruit can be hit or miss, where sometimes they taste good but other times it's a dud. Every single one I've ever had has had the perfect flavor. And I've had a LOT over the last few weeks.
The inside looks just like a clementine too. Only a bit bigger.
Thank me later on this one, because once you buy these for the first time there is no going back.
Hopefully we don't see a shortage of these in grocery stores anytime soon...
LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023
Gallery Credit: Cooper Fox (B98.5) and Cameron (The Breeze 103.9)
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.