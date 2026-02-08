Three former Giants players are now Super Bowl champions

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl 60 to win the franchise's second Super Bowl. Their first came 12 years ago in Super Bowl 48.

Coincidentally, that Super Bowl was played at MetLife Stadium, where three Seahawks players spent parts of their careers playing.

Leonard Williams, Julian Love, and Drew Lock all spent portions of their career as New York Giants. Williams from 2019-2023, Love from 2020-2023, and Lock in 2024. They all won their first Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

They experienced what a lot of former Giants players have learned: leave the Giants and you can find what good football looks like. You don't have to go back far to find another example of a former Giant reaching and winning the Super Bowl. It was last year that Saquon Barkley traveled down the Turnpike to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and won Super Bowl 59.

Now you can add three more ex-Giants to that list.

Williams and Love were key contributors to the win, while Lock served as the backup quarterback to Sam Darnold.

Darnold himself once played his games in MetLife Stadium when he was a member of the New York Jets. Williams did as well.

New York football fans have been mired in terrible football for well over a decade now, and seeing their former players find glory elsewhere is a shining example of just how inept their organizations have become.

Players who once caught a lot of flack for the lack of team success in New York have gracefully moved on and found glory elsewhere.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

