Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

One more morning of dangerously cold weather has some school districts delaying the start of classes Monday so students will have at least some warmth from the sun waiting for bus.

Temperatures dropped into the single digits overnight and wind chills this morning are as low as 10 below, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Warm coats, hats and gloves are a must for the trip to school for both students and parents.

"This degree of cold is dangerous to human health. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within 15 to 30 minutes in such conditions without proper protection," Zarrow said.

Fredon Township Schools said that gusty winds caused snow drifts that needed clearing in announcing its two hour delayed opening.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

Zarrow said that temperatures will reach the 30s this week which is balmy compared to the weekend.

"Not a huge warmup, but we will dig out of the freezer at least. There may be a few snow showers around on Tuesday and Thursday but nothing big," Zarrow said.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, right, and quarterback Sam Darnold lift the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, right, and quarterback Sam Darnold lift the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) loading...

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The “Dark Side” defense carried Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks to a Lombardi Trophy.

Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye, and the Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

“We never waver, man. We believe in each other. We love each other, and now we’re world champions,” Macdonald said.

Darnold threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards and Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record by making all five of his field-goal tries.

“To do this with this team, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Darnold said. “So proud of our guys, our defense. I mean, I can’t say enough great things about our defense, our special teams.”

NJ families brace for cold and flu season, including RSV cases RSV virus closeup, as NJ families prep for height of viral season (nfid.org) loading...

Cases of the high contagious Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continue to sweep across New Jersey with hospital ER visits spiking as a result.

The latest data from the CDC shows RSV cases are 'high' or 'very high' in more than half of New Jersey's 21 counties, including Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset Counties.

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants and can be serious in the very young or those with compromised immune systems.

Typically, RSV symptoms mimic a common cold and most people tolerate it well. However, it can lead to serious complications among unhealthy individuals.

The number of cases have been rising since October and health officials do not believe the number of RSV infections has peaked yet.

Gustavo Sosa is charged with luring a child, but unfounded rumors claim he was arrested by federal immigration officers. (Camden County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Gustavo Sosa is charged with luring a child, but unfounded rumors claim he was arrested by federal immigration officers. (Camden County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) loading...

🔴 Pennsauken man accused of offering $100 for sex to an undercover cop.

🔴 Authorities said he was arrested with condoms at a local park.

🔴 Prosecutors deny ICE involvement, pushing back on viral social media rumors.

PENNSAUKEN — Prosecutors said a Camden County man who attempted to pay a 14-year-old girl for sex was not arrested by federal immigration officers.

Gustavo Sosa, 31, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Camden County jail. The Pennsauken man is charged with attempted child luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted prostitution with a minor, all second-degree offenses, and third-degree attempted child endangerment.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Sosa met someone online on Feb. 3 and arranged to meet at a local park. Office Spokesman Lt. Andrew McNeil said to New Jersey 101.5 that authorities would not yet release which app or website was used.

Officials said that Sosa thought the individual was a 14-year-old girl and offered her money for sex. They agreed to $100 for a half-hour, and Sosa showed up to the park with a new pack of condoms, police said in a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors pushed back against rumors swirling on social media that Sosa was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. County prosecutors said ICE was not involved in the arrest.

"The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and our local law enforcement partners adhere to the practices established under the Immigrant Trust Directive issued by the Ne

Asbury Casino building - Outside wall of Casino near the Carousel Building in 2019 Erin Vogt Townsquare Media Asbury Park outside wall of Casino near the Carousel Building (Erin Vogt,Townsquare Media) loading...

🏗️ After public backlash, the developer says the Asbury Park Casino Building breezeway will be repaired, not demolished.

🏛️ Preservation fears erupted after a demolition permit request and “unsafe structure” sticker surfaced.

📣 State lawmakers and local advocates pressured the owner to protect the historic boardwalk landmark.

ASBURY PARK — After a firestorm of public criticism over concerns of an iconic city boardwalk structure being torn down, the developer that owns the building has announced it still intends to repair and reopen the structure.

The Asbury Park Casino Building breezeway, just north of Ocean Grove, has been shut down to the public since May 2023.

At that time, Madison Marquette posted that it planned a “historically significant renovation of the Casino Building into a world class destination for arts, entertainment and dining,” and it would be “reopened, shortly.”

The breezeway has remained vacant in the nearly three years since, with no visible signs of work.

Concerns quickly spiked on Jan. 27, when the Asbury Park city manager’s office confirmed that Madison Marquette had requested a permit to demolish the breezeway, as posts of a bright red “unsafe structure” sticker made the rounds on social media.

Nearly 100 people braved Saturday's dangerous cold to rally outside the Casino Building to further pressure Madison Marquette to preserve the building and their memories.

Musician Robert Ender organized the rally, telling the Asbury Park Press, "We all have our stories of nostalgia and memories, but when you go up against a developer that means nothing to them."

A very stupid move by a NJ bicyclist that almost got him hit Another example of a bicyclist doing whatever they want in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.