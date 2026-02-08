One more night of dangerously cold weather has some school districts delaying the start of classes Monday so students will have at least some warmth from the sun waiting for bus.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits Sunday night and Monday morning with winds blowing 5-10 mph creating a wind chill as low as 10 below, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Warm coats, hats and gloves are a must for the trip to school for both students and parents.

"This degree of cold is dangerous to human health. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within 15 to 30 minutes in such conditions without proper protection," Zarrow said.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

Zarrow said that temperatures will reach the 30s this week which is balmy compared to the weekend.

"Not a huge warmup, but we will dig out of the freezer at least. There may be a few snow showers around on Tuesday and Thursday but nothing big," Zarrow said.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

Latest Reports

