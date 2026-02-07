Ok, I’m about to make a revelation about my true self.

Confessions of a Boomer Who Identifies as Gen X

While I identify as a Gen Xer, I am actually a Boomer. There, I said it. I feel lighter already.

I’d like to think I’ve kept up with the times—at least musically. I mean, in my lifetime I’ve gone from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Boston, and The Police (very much Boomer territory) to Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Smashing Pumpkins, and Foo Fighters—which is about as Gen X as flannel and emotional damage. That feels like growth. Or at least a solid evolution.

Language-wise, I think I did okay too. I can comfortably hang with slang and phrases that stretch into the early 2000s. After that? Things start to get… interesting.

When Using Current Slang Starts to Feel Like Trying Too Hard

Because here’s the question I keep circling back to: does there come a point where an Xer or Boomer using current slang just sounds like they’re trying too hard? Is it the linguistic equivalent of wearing age-inappropriate clothes? You know, not illegal, but… noticeable.

I hear my Gen Z and Millennial kids and coworkers using newer phrases all the time. I try to keep up. I genuinely want to know what they mean. But actually using them myself? That might “hit different” for me—and not in a good way. There’s a fine line between staying current and sounding like the cool substitute teacher who says “fam” unironically.

Cultural Literacy vs. Cultural Appropriation (Yes, Even With Slang)

So instead of forcing it, I figured I’d do my Gen X and Boomer contemporaries a favor: learn the language, understand the meaning, and then deploy selectively—or not at all. Think of this as cultural literacy, not cultural appropriation.

Below is a Millennial and Gen Z glossary. (Clearly a very elementary starter course!) I tried to keep it broad; the most common our coworkers use. And yes, I fully realize there are probably Gen Z phrases Millennials either don’t know or refuse to use because even they have standards and age limits now. (And I won't even attempt to speak Generation Alpha-born between 2010 and 2024- with words like "skibidi" or "rizz"!)

Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash loading...

A practical millennial and Gen Z slang glossary for boomers and Gen X

1. It’s giving — Used to describe the overall vibe or energy of something.

“It’s giving corporate burnout.”

2. Say less — I understand completely; no more explanation needed.

“Free food and no meetings? Say less.”

3. Mid — Average or underwhelming.

“The movie wasn’t bad, but it was mid.”

4. Main character (energy) — Acting like your life is a movie and you’re the star.

“She walked in late with sunglasses on—main character energy.”

5. Touch grass — A blunt way to tell someone to step away from the internet.

“You’ve been arguing online for hours—touch grass.”

6. Lives rent-free — Something you can’t stop thinking about.

“That awkward meeting lives rent-free in my head.”

7. Hits different — Feels more impactful than usual.

“That song hits different now.”

8. Lowkey / Highkey — Slightly vs. very.

“I’m lowkey tired and highkey done.”

9. Sus — Suspicious or questionable.

“That explanation is sus.”

10. Based — Admirably confident or unapologetic.

“Quitting a toxic job like that? Based.”

11. I can’t — Expresses being overwhelmed, amused, or done.

“He wore Crocs to the wedding. I can’t.”

12. Delulu — Delusional, usually in a humorous way.

“Thinking this will be quick is delulu.”

13. Soft launch — Subtly revealing something before a full announcement.

“She soft-launched her relationship on Instagram.”

14. Chronically online — So immersed online it shapes your worldview.

“Only someone chronically online would argue about that.”

15. The vibes are off — Something feels awkward or wrong.

“No one laughed. The vibes are off.”

So no, I probably won’t start dropping “it’s giving” into meetings or telling my kids they’re being delulu. But at least now I know what they’re saying—and that feels like the right balance. Stay curious, stay self-aware, and remember: not every trend needs to be worn. Some are just meant to be understood.

10 Baby Boomer habits that need to stop Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark





