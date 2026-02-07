Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced the major enhancement of its Gold season passes and memberships. Gold pass holders now have access to Six Flags parks across the East Coast with a single pass.

Planning a vacation out of town, well, now you can use your Gold pass to enjoy the Six Flags parks in the East Coast region.

Six Flags Great Adventure (Six Flags) Six Flags Great Adventure (Six Flags) loading...

For guests in the greater Philadelphia-New Jersey-New York area, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Wild Safari, Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey, and Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will now all be accessible under one Gold pass for the first time. These additions will give you flexibility and value to your families.

(Branden Morris, Six Flags Great Adventure) (Branden Morris, Six Flags Great Adventure) loading...

The East Regional Parks:

Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor, Springfield, MA

Six Flags Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor – Lake Geoge, NY

Six Flags Great Adventure -Jackson, NJ

Six Flags Wild Safari – Jackson, NJ

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey – Jackson, NJ

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom – Allentown, PA

King Dominion & Soak City – Doswell, VA

Carowinds & Carolina Harbor – Charlotte, NC

Six Flags over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor – Atlanta, GA

Six Flags White Water – Marietta, GA

Giant Wheel at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Limited spring promotion

Six Flags is introducing a limited-time spring promotion allowing guests to purchase a Gold season pass for the price of a Silver pass. You can go ahead and purchase this opportunity at Great Adventure and at Dorney Park.

As of February 2026, the Gold membership costs a $20 payment at purchase and $7.25/month. The price of Prestige Membership is $20 payment down at time of purchase and $13.50/month.

For more information, please follow the link below:

https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

