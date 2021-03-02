Where’s your normal outside of NJ? (Opinion)

Seems that just about everywhere outside of NJ and NY are returning to normal. No masks, no distance, no fear. Sweden showed us the way to keep kids in school and beat the so-called second wave of COVID. Wales now following suit with kids in school: normal school, no masks on kids, no distance and most importantly a solid understanding of science.

COVID is simply not as deadly as the panic-peddlers in government, media and corporations want you to believe. Most parts of Florida, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee all returning to the normal that places like South Dakota never gave up. It's downright abusive to convince children that they are super-spreaders. It's abusive to force your fear on children by having them masked and distanced from friends and family members. It's abusive and dishonest. The science is clear and the pandemic ended last Spring.

The reality is coronavirus and it's seemingly endless mutations will be with us forever. So either you grow up and decide to deal with it, taking better care of yourself and practicing common sense hygiene, or you continue to hide under your bed. But don't ruin it for the rest of us normal adults who know that it's a virus and there are not only plenty of available treatments, but a majority of people already have a natural immunity. And that's according to one of the top docs at Johns Hopkins.

For me, I'm sick of the fear and won't subject my family to the nonsense of masking on the boardwalk and any other ridiculous restriction that the governor refuses to lift and the Republicans are too weak to fight. We're taking our vacation this year outside of NJ, starting with Florida in May. How about you?

