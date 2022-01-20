It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey.

Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey.

If I ever did that, and I did, the first thing I'd eat after I achieved my goal, my reward would be a nice piece of freshly baked Italian bread. Maybe I'd dunk it in a pot of red gravy (don't start!) or some olive oil, or with a slice of fresh, warm mozzarella.

However I ate it, I know that by the time I got it home, it wouldn't be a complete loaf. It's impossible to buy fresh Italian bread and not pick off a taste. In fact, If you are able to get the bread home in one piece, take it back because it's not that good.

Here's where you can get the best bread in New Jersey according to my listeners and social media.

Cinzia Senzamici

Biagio's Italian Gourmet Specialties and Trattoria Biagio in Stirling. Incredible handmade artisanal bread. Owner/baker Biagio is Italian-born and knows what he is doing! You will be spoiled for anything else. This is it. The best bread you can get anywhere.

Melynda B. Ulrich

Italian Peoples Bakery on Butler Street. It is baked fresh every day. Nothing better in the area! 😋

Keith Vena

Calandra’s Bakery (Caldwell)

Gigi Luigi

Calandra's Bakery and Restaurants Newark

Barry Shapiro

Formica bread by White House subs in Atlantic City. Has something to do with the water. Treats they sell are excellent

Martin Stephens

Paramount Bakeries Inc. in Newark. They have the best New York style rye and New York Russian Rye bread. I get the Russian Rye at a Walmart in West Berlin, NJ

Andrew Chick Pisani

Clemente Bakery in South Hackensack. They used to be Central Bakery on 23rd St & Central Ave in Union City for decades. Dino outgrew the original location moved the entire operation to South Hackensack about 20 years ago.

Joseph Calabro

Liscio’s! Perfect texture, light, incredibly flavorful. They nail the perfect roll or loaf every, every time!

Carolyn Dee

Nicolo’s in Montclair

Rick Verso

Nicolo’s … Montclair! PERIOD!

John Manzo

Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen in Pine Brook and Metuchen.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

