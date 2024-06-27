Where to see Pete Davidson perform in New Jersey this summer

You know and love him, and on Aug 18, you'll get to see him! Pete Davidson is coming to the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on August 18th. Tickets are on sale now.

Davidson will bring his sharp wit and fearless humor, which were established through his work on Saturday Night Live and a string of acclaimed film and television projects, including his semi-autobiographical show Bupkis, which he co-created, co-wrote, and executive-produced for the streaming service, Peacock.

Pete Davidson Bupkis Peacock show Peacock ‘Bupkis World Premiere in April 2023 in New York City. (L-R) Susan Rovner, Lorne Michaels, Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, Pearlena Igbokwe, Kelly Campbell, Katarina Blom, and Judah Miller (Roy loading...

He recently returned to SNL, hosting the season premiere to rave reviews.

Named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 and recognized as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022, Davidson continues to push boundaries in comedy.

His stand-up specials, including "Pete Davidson: Alive From New York" and the newly released Netflix special "Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli," showcase his unique comedic voice and storytelling prowess.

Pete Davidson show Trenton (courtesy Patriot Theater at War Memorial) loading...

Showtime for Pete Davidson at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, at 1 Memorial Drive in Trenton, is Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the CURE Insurance Arena Box Office during operating hours (Monday—Friday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

