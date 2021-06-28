Where to see NJ fireworks this weekend

The team at New Jersey 101.5 is hard at work to make sure you get all the information you need to enjoy a great fireworks display!

The question is are you ready to be normal again?

Still, so many people are afraid to leave the house and visit relatives, let alone join thousands in a park or other venue to celebrate Independence Day.

We're not sure how we're going to spend the Fourth. It's been a whirlwind over the past couple weeks with graduation events and work so it could just be a quiet weekend at home! It would be great to see fireworks locally, but the cost became too high for the local organization who sponsored them every year.

I suspect that some of the places canceling this year have nothing to do with fear and everything to do with budgets. A small town display can cost between $15,000 and $20,000!

I'm OK with taxpayers not footing the bill for these celebrations. Plenty of corporations out there who could be tapped to sponsor in exchange for advertising.

Some people object to that because it's "commercializing" the holiday, but isn't that a better way than to have government foot the bill?

For now, let me know, yes or no for taxpayer subsidized fireworks...either way, there's a rich history behind fireworks on the Fourth that goes back to the original holiday!

Here's a bit of history from one of the Founding Fathers, via history.com:

"On July 2nd, the Continental Congress voted in favor of Lee’s resolution for independence in a near-unanimous vote (the New York delegation abstained, but later voted affirmatively). On that day, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail that July 2 “will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival” and that the celebration should include “Pomp and Parade…Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other.”

