It's that time of year again. The time of year when we all get a hankering for some corned beef and cabbage. What would the St. Patrick's day celebration be without it? Maybe for dessert, we could stop by McDonald's and get a shamrock shake? Later, we can hit the pubs for some green beer.

The origins of corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day actually happened in America, and not Ireland. According to this article on KIRO 7:

What has become a tradition of eating corned beef and cabbage to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day likely grew out of the fact that those foods were less expensive for immigrants who came to America. They substituted beef for pork and cabbage for potatoes.

That makes total sense to me as an Italian descendant who has seen some of our best dishes born out of the Depression.

But where to get the best corned beef and cabbage in New Jersey? That is, if you don't want to cook it yourself. I posed the question to my social following. These are people who actually pay to eat at these places, as opposed to those paid to eat there; and many times eat free.

Kelly's Pub Inc. (Photo: Google Maps)

Kelly's Pub, Exit 12 of the turnpike in Carteret

John Skinski

Hailey's Harp & Pub (Photo: Google Map)

Haileys Harp & Pub in Metuchen! Great Irish soda bread too!

Evan Grollman

Harold's New York Deli (Photo: Google Maps)

Harold's (in Edison) makes good corned beef

Nick Palumbo Sr.

Kelly's Tavern (Photo: Google Maps)

Kelly's Tavern in Neptune

Butch Budai

McGuinn's Place (Photo: Google Maps)

I know the owner and she makes it for me at McGuinn‘s Place in Lawrenceville

Eric Barash

Klee's Bar & Grill (Photo: Google Maps)

Klee's in Seaside.

Joe Graci

Dina's Bistro (Photo: Google Maps)

Dina's Bistro Toms River! $25 special

Jesse Warren

Irish Pub and Irish Pub Inn (Photo: Google Maps)

Irish Pub, Atlantic City

John Reibel

Miracle Pub (Photo: Google Maps)

Miracle Bar, Toms River

Cindy Zwicker

Briglias Tavern (Photo: Google Maps)

Briglias Tavern, Berlin

Billy D. Light

