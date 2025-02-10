Where does NJ stand on the lazy scale for working out?

How are those New Year's resolutions going? Still getting up at 4:30 to get to a gym before work?

SportsMillions ranked all 50 states to see who took the number one spot for most lazy. They analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control showing percentages of each state's population that doesn’t achieve the recommended 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise.

Before I tell you where New Jersey ranked, think about how great it would be if we all could have that discipline. Even just half an hour a day, five days a week at a gym would meet that recommended goal. For so many of us, the best intentions are battled by real life coming along and messing everything all up. Yet we’d have more energy, less anxiety, sleep better, etc..

The laziest state in America is

Kentucky. Is it the laid-back bluegrass music or all that bourbon that’s keeping people from exercising? Whatever the reason, a whopping 84.7% of Kentucky’s population gets less than 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 laziest states…

2 West Virginia

3 Pennsylvania

4 Mississippi (tie)

4 Oklahoma (tie)

6 Missouri

7 Alabama

8 Iowa

9 North Carolina

10 South Dakota

Notice no New Jersey in there, so we must be doing pretty well.

We are. On the laziest state list, we don’t show up until 36th. Our percentage of the population not getting the recommended exercise is 68.7%.

And that’s something that needs to be pointed out. No state can feel all that superior because looking at even the most active state in the nation, which is Colorado, their population still has 64.6% not getting enough exercise.

The range runs from 64.6%, even for the most active, to Kentucky’s 84.7% for the least active. In other words, no state is doing great. The majority in every single state is not doing right by themselves. Maybe instead of more gyms or more willpower, we just need more hours in the day.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

