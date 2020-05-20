Where do you eat takeout, drink cocktail-to-go? North Wildwood’s solution

NORTH WILDWOOD — Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order prohibiting customers from eating at a restaurant and a new law allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages and cocktails "to go" has created a problem for shore visitors: When and where can you eat and drink what you've ordered?

Mayor Patrick Rosenello said he wishes people would wait until they got home but realizes that that creates an "enforcement nightmware" for police.

"We have a situation where we have lost the ability to seat thousands of people in restaurants but they are still getting take out food and alcohol to go. As one could imagine, this has created a unique set of challenges," Rosenello, a Republican, said on Facebook.

The mayor said the municipality has designated certain areas in the city's commercial districts where alcohol can be consumed at chairs and tables placed near the bars and restaurants.

"This consumption is only permitted in those areas and absolutely no gatherings of non-household or family members is permitted," Rosenello said.

The mayor also touched on other problems faced by the city created by the executive orders including trash from takeout orders.

"I am requesting that any property owner in North Wildwood make use of our recycling center and bring your trash to us. We understand that when people are at the shore they want to dine outdoors and we do not want to discourage this. However, due to our new set of circumstances we need the public to help us manage this situation," Rosenello said.

Customers ordering and waiting for takeout orders have created bottlenecks on the boardwalk.

"Customers should expect long waits and the real possibility that you will not be able to get food from restaurants," Rosenello said, adding that supermarkets may be strained as well.

