Where do New Jersey honeymooners head to honeymoon?

Where to go on your honeymoon? Do we stay here in the States, head to an island close by? Where do we go?

Well, new research is offering some help to you here in New Jersey. The honeymoon experts at Honeymoon Always analyzed Google trends and came up with data that established criteria of favorite honeymoon destinations by state.

The Honeymoon Always data showed that the most visited place by honeymooners from the U.S. is Bali in Indonesia. The second most visited location was Mexico.

Virus Outbreak Greece Mykonos People sit at a bar in Little Venice on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) loading...

Here in New Jersey, the data showed that Garden State honeymooners head to Greece, specifically the island of Mykonos as their honeymoon destination.

There is a pretty good reason that many Jersey honeymooners head to Mykonos. Mykonos is a beautiful island that sports a wonderful relaxing sun-soaked experience during the day as you sit by the Aegean Sea.

Travel Trip Greece Cyclades This July 6, 2014 photo shows homes tucked into the waterfront of the island of Mykonos, in an area known as Little Venice. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton) loading...

The beaches are clean and the scenery is breathtaking. Enjoy a hotel on the big rocks that Greek mythology claims was created by a battle with Hercules, overlooking the sea and providing comfort and amenities that are worthy of a honeymoon experience.

After the sun goes down the island comes to life. Known for their dancing, dining and nightclubs Mykonos is perfect to continue the celebration of a marriage or anniversary. You can party and dance or you can relax and enjoy a wonderful romantic dining experience.

I should point out that I am not a travel agent nor do I have any ties to any facility or company associated with Greek tourism or Mykonos tourism specifically.

Travel Trip Greece Cyclades This July 2014 photo shows boats moored in the waters off Mykonos, part of Greece's Cyclades island chain in the Aegean Sea. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton) loading...

Greece has come a long way since they were on the brink of an economic collapse. The pandemic caused some closures but the revival of the country and specifically the island is impressive.

Interesting facts when you’re contemplating your special honeymoon.

Happy honeymoon, send me a postcard!

