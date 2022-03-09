When will full service be restored to NJ Transit’s Morris & Essex Line?

Work continued for a second day to repair a severely damaged catenary structure on NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line during thunderstorms on Monday night.

The damage initially shut down the entire Morris & Essex Line and the Gladstone Branch. Limited service was available Wednesday between South Orange and New York Penn Station and Hoboken. Some Morris and Essex trains operating east out of Hackettstown are joining the Montclair Boonton line for service to Hoboken.

There is no estimate as to when the repair will be complete and full service restored.

"There was significant and extensive damage to infrastructure that's not readily available off the shelf. This is a complex and delicate repair," NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder told New Jersey 101.5. "It takes time. Our crews are progressing and they're working very hard."

NJ Transit crews make repairs to a damaged catenary structure near Maplewood 3/9/22

Adding service

Snyder said that if there is an opportunity to increase the level of service, they'll take it.

Cross-honoring is also in effect on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton lines as well as NJ Transit and private carrier buses.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

