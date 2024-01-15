When is the right time to take down your Christmas lights in NJ?

Of course, the unofficial answer is, "whenever you feel like it", but is there a good standard date to go by? There are a few and in general, the dates have been extended.

There are plenty of people with all of their Christmas decorations and lights up in my area.

I take mine down New Year's Day or the next day.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Not for any other reason than the weather keeps getting colder and I don't want to be out there when it's 25 degrees or snowing.

Also, every time you pull up to your house it's a reminder of an unpleasant chore you have ahead of you.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

But I admire and really appreciate the people who leave them up well past the holiday season. It seems the Christmas lights go up a little earlier and get taken down a little later in the last few years.

It's a trend that started during the pandemic as a way to brighten people's spirits and seems to have stuck around.

A few old benchmarks for a timeline of when the lights go up and come down were up on Thanksgiving weekend and down on January 6th celebrating "The Epiphany".

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Things have evolved it seems. We thought the end of January should be the drop dead end date for lights, but no.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

According to some, it's ok to leave them up until February 14th, Valentine's Day, the next major commercial holiday following New Year's Day.

Some now are even saying you can go to the end of February. If the bright, colorful lights help get you through the cold dark days of winter, go for it!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You do you, bro. I'll continue to admire them and appreciate the fact that mine are already tucked away.

50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey It's the most wonderful time of the year! We love seeing our neighborhoods light up for the holidays, which is why we invited our listeners to submit a photo of their holiday display for a chance to win $1,000. If you submitted a photo and don't see it here, DON'T WORRY! You're still in the running for the grand pize. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom