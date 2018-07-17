Most people around here find it comfortable enough to go in the ocean when it reaches around 70 degrees. It usually gets there around the beginning of July. A good way to tell if it's above 68 degrees, without asking the lifeguard, is to look for millions of baby clams at the edge of the surf. That's the temperature it take for them to make their first appearance just above the sand, before they quickly dig their way back into their cozy, sandy little hideout.

Clams can live up to 20 years and the females produce up to a million eggs twice a year. If you've never seen this phenomenon, it's really cool to check out. Keep your shoes on and just watch!

