When firefighters start the fire!

New Jersey’s bravest turned out in force on Monday night at the Pines Manor in Edison. Nope, not to fight a fire, but to start one!

That’s right it was the annual 'Cooked and Uncorked' event sponsored by the Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association. My friend Eddie Donnelly heads up the Firefighters Union and is an outstanding leader for the men and women who protect our homes, businesses and lives.

Volunteer and career, professional firefighters turned out in droves with family and friends to support the event, which raises money for the St. Barnabas Burn Center. Fire stations from around the state all offered up some of the best food in New Jersey. I tried as many as I could, but with dozens of options, there’s only so much one person can eat!

Meet me there next year and get there early! Here’s a look at some of the delicious fare you can expect!

