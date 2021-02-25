What’s your go-to beer, NJ? (Opinion)

As I do every morning before the show, I scroll through Twitter to see if anyone has anything interesting or controversial to say about what's happening in the world. As toxic as social media can be, and with all the censorship of people who oppose groupthink, I don't engage at the same level I did pre-lockdown. That said, every once in a while a tweet gets you thinking.

This morning it was about beer. That's right, beer. College beer specifically. My twitter friend @foundersgirl had this to say about her current refrigerator situation.

My response? Simple, you were lucky to afford such a classy beer!

My go-to beer in college back in Boston during the early 90's was whatever case we could get for less than $8 a case. Typically Schlitz and Black Label topped our shopping list. How about you?

I have to admit, I've graduated to the fancy, craft IPAs. My favorite is a little known beer from Massachusetts called "Becky Likes the Smell". High ABV though, gotta be careful to enjoy this one at home!

What's your go-to?

