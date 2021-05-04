What’s Normal? Spring edition

What's Normal? I'll tell you what normal is. Normal is to publish What's Normal? on our page the same day or at latest the next day after we play it. Not four days later like this. No, definitely not normal. What's Normal? abnormally slipped my mind.

If you DON'T know what What's Normal? is (and boy are you lost by now if you don't), it's something we do once in a while on the show when Bill Doyle and I discover we disagree about some usually mundane, silly thing. We file these away and when we have three of them, we fashion it into an on-air poll and bet money on the outcome.

Think Gallup polling but instead of should we build a border wall, it might be should toilet paper hang over or under the roll. Often very Seinfeldian.

Well Friday we held a What's Normal? poll and I lost in a 2 question to 1 split. Luckily it only cost me $20. Bill and I have been known to lose over $100 to each other in the history of this nonsense.

We always post the same questions on our D&D page just for fun but these results never count towards the actual bet. So Friday was a springtime edition of What's Normal? and below are the questions.

The only category I won was allergies. I felt most people were allergic to something and Bill felt otherwise. I was right. What was I wrong on? Whether on a nice day most people drive with their windows down. By pure observation I didn't think this was true but I was wrong. Then there was the crazy Would You Rather question. I went with most people picking crawling spiders over eating beetles and I still can't believe I lost on this.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

