Check out this unique New Jersey spring flower that blooms in winter
Nothing says springtime like the scene of flowers around the Garden State. Even when the weather's cold, those early signs of warmer weather are still among us.
In New Jersey, we're very fortunate to have a bulb flower that blooms so early in the season that it shines in the middle of winter. That particular flower is the snowdrop.
The snowdrop flower grows well in the Garden State and will add to the landscape throughout the spring. But this little flower has one very big advantage over its other more colorful counterparts.
The snowdrop flower blooms in the heart of winter. In fact, this flower becomes visible in the Garden State as early as January.
Check out this group of snowdrop flowers that were planted along a hiking path in Monmouth County.