Nothing says springtime like the scene of flowers around the Garden State. Even when the weather's cold, those early signs of warmer weather are still among us.

In New Jersey, we're very fortunate to have a bulb flower that blooms so early in the season that it shines in the middle of winter. That particular flower is the snowdrop.

The snowdrop flower grows well in the Garden State and will add to the landscape throughout the spring. But this little flower has one very big advantage over its other more colorful counterparts.

The snowdrop flower blooms in the heart of winter. In fact, this flower becomes visible in the Garden State as early as January.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Check out this group of snowdrop flowers that were planted along a hiking path in Monmouth County.

Check out this unique Jersey spring flower that blooms in winter One of the Garden States hardiest bulb flowers.

Some of New Jersey's Native Plants New Jersey has more than 2,000 native plants in the state. But 350 of them are in a searchable database at www.jerseyyards.org. Here are some native plants you can find in the Garden State, some perfect for hummingbirds and butterflies and others for yard beauty.