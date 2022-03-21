I know you get your reliable weather information from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, but it’s still fun to see what some of the less scientific forecasts say. Now that we’ve passed the vernal equinox, let’s see what one of them has to say.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac (not to be confused with the regular Farmer’s Almanac, a competitor) has released their forecast for spring, as reported by Patch.com.

The Almanac calls for warmer than normal temperatures throughout the U.S., with the exception of Florida and the desert Southwest, where they predict cooler than normal temps. There is no New Jersey-specific forecast (unlike what you get from New Jersey 101.5), so I’ll have to assume we’re lumped in with the above normal temperatures for Spring.

The long range forecast for the “Atlantic Corridor” (from Boston to Richmond) says that “April and May will be warmer than normal, with rainfall near normal in the north and below normal in the south. Summer will be hotter and slightly drier than normal, with the hottest periods in mid-June and early to mid-July, from late July into early August, and in late August. September and October will bring temperatures near normal in the north and above normal in the south and be rainier than normal.”

By the way, the competing Farmers’ Almanac says that the spring in the Northeast will be drier than normal with seasonable temperatures.

Feel free to disregard both of those almanacs and listen to Dan Zarrow’s forecast every 15 minutes on New Jersey 101.5 or anytime at nj1015.com.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.