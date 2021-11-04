What’s Normal? — November edition

Just how long has it been since we had a What’s Normal poll for our listeners? I honestly can’t remember. It feels like at least half a year.

Well we brought one back today. Now if you never heard a What’s Normal poll, you probably aren’t a long-time listener. The best way to describe it is to imagine a Gallup poll but with mostly Seinfeldian questions. Things like...toilet paper roll, over the top or from the bottom?

When Bill and I stumble upon some silly thing off-air that we have polar opposite opinions on as to whether the average normal person does or doesn’t do, we set it aside until we have two more.

Then we do a What’s Normal poll on-air asking all three questions and we bet each other money on the outcome. When we’re done we usually put the same questions up as an online poll just for fun but these never count towards the actual bet. Take the polls below then you can listen to DND on demand in the 5 o’clock hour from today's show to see whether you were normal.

Jeff Deminski

